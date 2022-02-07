Adam Kinzinger BLASTS Donald Trump: ‘Worst President’ in US History

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is one of two Republicans on the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, slammed Donald Trump on Monday as “the worst president” in U.S. history.

CNN New Day co-host John Berman asked Kinzinger what he would tell his own son Christian Kinzinger, who was born last month, “about Donald Trump” when Christian is “old enough.”

Kinzinger replied:

I’m going to tell him he was the worst president the United States ever had. He was a liar and a charlatan. And he was a man with a more fragile ego than anybody I ever met which the irony of it is he walks around like the tough guy, but he’s the one who gets more wounded and sad than anybody I know. I’m also going to tell him it was the moment I hope America hit the bottom of, you know, its slide towards authoritarianism and the moment we woke up. I hope he’s proud of what I’ve done. I’m confident he will be because, you know, short of this thing really going off the rails, this thing being our country and this experiment, I think we’re going to look back and say, ‘Wow, that was a moment we might have flown too close to the sun and we can never do that again.’ That’s my hope and prayer. ‘Cause if not, we’re in real trouble.

Watch above, via CNN.

[Disclosure: The author of this article previously interned for Kinzinger’s congressional office.]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com