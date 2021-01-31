Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said on Meet the Press Sunday that some of his Republican colleagues have engaged in “cancel culture” of a different sort.

Chuck Todd started the interview saying that Kinzinger was initially going to be joined by some other Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Kinzinger said of the current climate, “All of a sudden, imagine everybody that supported you, or so it seems that way, your friends, your family, has turned against you. They think you’re selling out. I’ve gotten a certified letter twice from the same people disowning me and claiming I’m possessed by the devil.”

But he stood by his vote and brought up the group he’s started called Country First, talking about “putting the country over party.”

Kinzinger said he’s disappointed that it seemed like the GOP was about to wake up only to fall asleep again “and saying what matters is if we can win in two years and we don’t want to tick off the base.”

Todd brought up Kevin McCarthy’s recent meeting with Trump and asked if it shows the GOP is anchoring itself to the former president again.

Kinzinger said the GOP can’t be a “Trump-first party.”

Todd brought up the serious backlash Liz Cheney faced for her impeachment vote and said it seems to be “a form of cancel culture.”

Kinzinger agreed and called out “GOP cancel culture” with Matt Gaetz going to Wyoming to campaign against Cheney.

You can watch above, via NBC.

