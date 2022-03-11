A grand jury in Texas declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson on Monday, prompting ESPN’s Adam Schefter to declare “the truth” has come out.

Predictably, Schefter was absolutely hammered by Twitter users.

The grand jury was presented with evidence in nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson in Harris County, as prosecutors declined to present the tenth. Watson still faces lawsuits from 22 women alleging misconduct that includes sexual harassment and sexual assault.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. “Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed.”

Schefter hailed the decision and praised Watson for having “welcomed a police investigation.”

This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Obviously, a grand jury deciding not to bring charges against does not mean “the truth” has been determined. All it shows is that the grand jury decided the evidence presented was insufficient to sustain an indictment. It should also be noted that even an acquittal (or a guilty verdict) at trial is not a verdict on the truth per se, but the reflection of the evidence presented and the jury’s assessment of it.

Schefter’s ignorance, along his glowing praise of Watson for welcoming an investigation, did not go over well on Twitter.

This is unfortunate wording. When a grand jury declines to indict, that is not an absolute legal proclamation of a defendant’s innocence. The ‘truth’ vs the failure and/or the inability of a prosecutor to gather and effectively present indictable evidence =Two different things. https://t.co/8G8aNsfuP8 — Amber Theoharis (@AmberTheoharis) March 11, 2022

Adam Schefter gets away with so much wild shit — Zito (@_Zeets) March 11, 2022

There were no criminal charges against Ben Roethlisberger.

There were no criminal charges against Ezekiel Elliott.

Both had incidents with one woman, not multiple.

Both were suspended for six games.#Precedent https://t.co/nuFnkdu4Ac — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 11, 2022

Schefter is one of the best PR reps out there. Always goes to the mat for his clients. https://t.co/mI7c0hSQmV — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 11, 2022

This tweet reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how the legal system actually works. https://t.co/D2S1HYHWf8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 11, 2022

This kind of shit is a leading reason I never reported any of my sexual assaults. If you can’t prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that it happened exactly the way you said it did, people like Adam Schefter will call you a liar. https://t.co/Ln08x5N3gh — sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) March 11, 2022

Another reason why all journalists should take classes on criminal justice and ethics. https://t.co/ZFZ4dUlBnN — Jen Steer (@jensteer) March 11, 2022

“This is why O.J. Simpson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a jury determined if the gloves didn’t fit, they must acquit.” – Adam Schefter in 1995 if Twitter existed, probably. https://t.co/qS9jdDW9GP — Zac Bellman (@ZacBellman_WNY) March 11, 2022

That Schefter tweet is a pretty perfect distillation of the grossness involved in much of the newsbreaking world. Just grimy, dirty shit. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) March 11, 2022

Future scoops and past favors aren't worth this tweet, Adam. https://t.co/SkB1q28GPf — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 11, 2022

Yeesh, Schefter with another tweet copy and pasted from a players agent with no regard for any other humans. https://t.co/l969dWcyAv — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) March 11, 2022

