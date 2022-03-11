‘Just Grimy, Dirty Sh*t’: Adam Schefter Pilloried for Praising DeShaun Watson After Grand Jury Declines to Indict
A grand jury in Texas declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson on Monday, prompting ESPN’s Adam Schefter to declare “the truth” has come out.
Predictably, Schefter was absolutely hammered by Twitter users.
The grand jury was presented with evidence in nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson in Harris County, as prosecutors declined to present the tenth. Watson still faces lawsuits from 22 women alleging misconduct that includes sexual harassment and sexual assault.
“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. “Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed.”
Schefter hailed the decision and praised Watson for having “welcomed a police investigation.”
Obviously, a grand jury deciding not to bring charges against does not mean “the truth” has been determined. All it shows is that the grand jury decided the evidence presented was insufficient to sustain an indictment. It should also be noted that even an acquittal (or a guilty verdict) at trial is not a verdict on the truth per se, but the reflection of the evidence presented and the jury’s assessment of it.
Schefter’s ignorance, along his glowing praise of Watson for welcoming an investigation, did not go over well on Twitter.
