House Intelligence Committee chairmen Adam Schiff (D-CA) made fun of President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in response to the notion that he cannot be trusted with intelligence on the Iran situation.

Schiff gave an interview to The View on Monday, in which he panned Trump and his administration for their strategic decisions on Iran and the dubious claims they’ve made while citing U.S. intelligence. At one point, Schiff was asked for his reaction to Trump saying he’s “certainly” worried that Democrats can’t be trusted with Iran intel, but as Joy Behar said, “he did tell Lindsey Graham on the golf course.”

“Well, you know, it’s embarrassing for a president to behave the way he does and say half of the things that he does,” Schiff said. “The fact that the only person in Congress apparently who was briefed on this was Lindsey Graham either on the golf course or at the buffet line tells you all you need to know about how seriously this president takes his responsibility to consult with Congress.”

Schiff went on from there to praise the resolution which would curb Trump’s ability to take further combative action against Iran without Congressional approval.

“Here I think where you have an impulsive president, where you have a president with little regard for the long-term consequences of his actions, it’s all the more important that there be some constraint, and that constraint the Constitution gives to Congress.”

Watch above, via ABC

