Adam Schiff: ‘I Fear That Putin is Very Likely to Invade’ Ukraine

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS on Sunday that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, is “very likely” to invade Ukraine.

“Do you fear these diplomatic talks are just building a pre-text for Russia to say they have no choice but to invade,” asked Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan.

“I fear that Putin is very likely to invade. I still, frankly, don’t understand the full motivation for why, why now he’s doing this. but he certainly appears intent on it unless we can persuade him otherwise,” said Schiff. “And I think nothing other than a level of sanctions that Russia has never seen will deter him, and that’s exactly what we need to do with our allies.”

Schiff’s comments came after President Joe Biden talked with Putin by phone on Dec. 30 ahead of a bilateral summit between Russia and the United States on Jan. 10 in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden “urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

“He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

“President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation,” added Psaki.

Biden is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday as tens of thousands of Russian troops are on the Russia-Ukraine border.

