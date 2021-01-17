House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff said on Face the Nation Sunday President Donald Trump should not get any intel briefings after he leaves office.

Margaret Brennan first spoke with Schiff about the Capitol mob, the ongoing investigations, and investigations into whether members of Congress aided rioters.

Brennan then brought up a recent op-ed by Susan Gordon, the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, that argued even though every former president continues to receive intel briefings, that should not happen with Trump.

In part, Gordon wrote, “I do not make this recommendation casually. It is based on my deep understanding of threats to national security, on decades protecting our people and interests overseas, and my experience deploying technical means to counter our adversaries.”

Schiff agreed:

“There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing. Not now, not in the future. I don’t think he can be trusted with it now and in the future, he certainly can’t be trusted. Indeed, there were, I think, any number of intelligence partners of ours around the world who probably started withholding information from us because they didn’t trust the president would safeguard that information and protect their sources and methods. And that makes us less safe. We’ve seen this president politicize intelligence, and that’s another risk to the country.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

