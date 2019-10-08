Adam Schiff Slams Trump’s Blocking Ambassador’s Testimony: ‘Strong Evidence of Obstruction’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) tore into the Trump administration on Tuesday for blocking Ambassador Gordon Sondland‘s testimony before Congress about his connection to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Sondland was expected to face questions about the text messages exchanged between himself and former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, but the State Department ordered him to hold back, and Trump confirmed the blockage with a Twitter announcement. Schiff held a press conference to address Sondland’s cancelled testimony, and he started by saying Sondland had a personal device with texts and emails relevant to the Trump impeachment inquiry, but the State Department is withholding that from Congress as well.

“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider [it] yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress, a co-equal branch of government. There are four issues that we are looking at, at least four issues that we are looking at, all that go to the heart of our national security. And by preventing us from hearing from this witness and obtaining these documents, the president and secretary of state are taking actions that prevent us from getting the facts needed to protect the nation’s security.”

As Schiff continued by outlining the purpose of the Trump impeachment inquiry, he referred to the block of Sondland, and any others asked to testify, as “acts of obstruction of a co-equal branch of government.”

“This is one of the few impeachment inquiries in the history of our country,” Schiff said. “It goes to the core of whether the president abused his office to seek political help in his re-election campaign and did so to the detriment of our nation’s security.”

Watch above, via CNN.

