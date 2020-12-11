The SUpreme Court rejected a second election case this week — first the Pennsylvania case, now the Texas one — and Sean Hannity and Rudy Giuliani tried to keep looking forward despite this smackdown.

Giuliani continued to insist they have a case and complained that they’re facing “censorship” not just from the media but in courtrooms.

“It’s too important to the country cannot have a hearing,” Giuliani said. “Unless something happens in the state courts, this will be a scandal that’ll stand in American history with a court that didn’t have the courage to take it up.”

“Time is now of the essence obviously,” Hannity said. “The next question is do you have a plan B. Do you see any other legal path?”

Giuliani said they’re still going to state courts — even after judge after judge after judge has rejected many, many cases thus far.

“So far the facts have been suppressed, they’ve been subject to censorship by big media, censorship by big tech, censorship by the Democrat party, and censorship by the courts!” he declared.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

