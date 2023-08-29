Al Sharpton Rails Against Rappers ‘Seduced by Trump’: ‘He Called For the Death Penalty of Five Innocent Young Black’ Men

Civil rights activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Al Sharpton railed against rappers who have been “seduced” by former President Donald Trump on MSNBC after several prominent hip hop stars expressed solidarity with Trump over his recent arrest in Georgia.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Tuesday, Sharpton said:

Let’s go to the 1990s when five young Black and brown young men were falsely accused of raping a White woman in Central Park. It was Donald Trump that took out ads in the papers in New York saying they should get the death penalty. So they want to cite how Blacks have been abused by the criminal justice system. Cite the case where we lost and eventually, it was proven these five young men that Donald Trump called on to get the death penalty was in fact innocent.

He continued, “The only case of race in the criminal justice system that I’ve ever seen Donald Trump stand up for in New York where he’s a native was when he called for the death penalty of five innocent young Black and brown young men,” before adding:

And Black men need to know that they were all young, Black men. One spent 13 years in jail, he was with us for the March on Washington on Saturday. Let them come and tell the rappers and others that are being seduced by Trump what he did in his hometown to innocent Black men while we were marching around their innocence.

Following Trump’s arrest and the release of his mugshot last week, the former president received messages of support from rappers Chief Keef and Lil Pump.

Chief Keef posted a fake version of Trump’s mugshot which showed him throwing a Bloods gang sign and suggested that Trump would “run the prison” if convicted.

Lil Pump, meanwhile, posted his own mugshot alongside Trump’s and wrote, “FREETRUMP.”

Trump has long received support from prominent rappers, including Kanye West, and he made headlines for pardoning both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black at the end of his presidential term.

