Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) made a point of refusing to say that Joe Biden is the “duly elected and lawfully serving” president of the United States.

Marshall took part in a hearing on Thursday with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who pressed him on his ties to the Rule of Law Defense Fund — an arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) — which encouraged people to take part in the 2020 election protests on January 6th. These protests were the preceding event which led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

After questioning Marshall on whether he solicited money to aid the funding of RAGA’s robocalls, Whitehouse continued by asking whether Marshall has ever given testimony to the January 6th committee. After Marshall denied any connection to the violence of January 6th, Whitehouse concluded by asking Marshall this question: “Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?”

Marshall made a point of sidestepping the core question with his answer:

Whitehouse: “Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?” Marshall: “He is the president of this country.” Whitehouse: “Is he the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States?” Marshall: “He is the president of our country.” Whitehouse: “Are you answering that omitting the language ‘duly elected and lawfully serving’ purposefully?” Marshall: “I’m answering the question. He is the president of the United States.” Whitehouse: “And you have no view as to whether or not he was duly elected or is lawfully serving?” Marshall: “I’m telling you he is the president of the United States.”

Marshall’s refusal to answer the question comes as former President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim the election was fraudulent, even after fueling his supporters who violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol to overturn his loss. Congressman Mo Brooks, who just lost Trump’s endorsement after shying away from the Big Lie, just gave an interview where he said the ex-president is still demanding (with no Constitutional mechanism to do so) that Biden be deposed and he be re-instated as president.

Watch above, via Sheldon Whitehouse’s YouTube channel.

