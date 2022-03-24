Mo Brooks Says Trump is STILL Demanding Biden Be Deposed and Trump Installed as President

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) said former President Donald Trump is still demanding his help to overturn the 2020 election despite being told it’s legally impossible.

Andrea Lindenberg of Birmingham, Alabama’s CBS station spoke to Brooks on Thursday after the ex-president revoked his endorsement for Brooks because he supposedly didn’t do enough to push Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election. The interview also comes after Brooks responded by claiming the ex-president asked the congressman to help him rescind the 2020 election, remove President Joe Biden from the White House, and have Trump re-installed.

When Lindenberg spoke to Brooks Thursday, she read the part of Trump’s statement in which he complained about Brooks suggesting that the GOP should stop talking about the 2020 election and focus on future elections. Asked why he thinks Trump pulled his endorsement, Brooks once again blamed Mitch McConnell, saying the Senate minority leader is “doing his darnedest” to make sure the candidates he prefers get elected over Brooks.

“Combine that with the president has asked me to rescind the election of 2020,” Brooks said. “He always brings up, we’ve got to rescind the election. We’ve got to take Joe Biden out and put me in now.”

“He still says that?” Lindenberg asked.

“Yes,” Brooks answered, “and ‘I’m going ‘Mr. President…I’m an attorney, I’ve read the law and I’ve read the Constitution, I know it.’ I say, ‘Mr. President, you can’t do that. It’s unconstitutional.’ And given a choice between Donald Trump, who I respect — he had a lot of great policies while he was president — and the United States Constitution, I am always going to choose the Constitution, because that’s what my oath of office is to. I knew when I gave him straight-shooting legal advice, it would perturb him because it was not what he wanted to hear and it would put my endorsement at risk. But I thought it was the honorable thing to do.”

Brooks went on to outline his thoughts of how McConnell is supposedly influencing Trump through third parties. He was also asked what losing Trump’s endorsement means for him since he was tanking in the primary polls already.

Watch above, via CBS 42.

