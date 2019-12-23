Law professor Alan Dershowitz continued to attack The New Yorker, claiming it used “Neo-Nazi sources” to write a damaging profile of him and “makes up facts.”

“David Remnick is the problem today,” Dershowitz told Dan Bongino on Hannity Monday. “He is the poster child what is wrong with the media. He makes up facts! … He makes up a story about something that happened to my family. He got it from a Neo-Nazi Holocaust denial website. Never sent it to a fact-checker to check, and published it as fact. Totally made up story! That is David Remnick. The New Yorker has the lowest ratio of credibility to apparent credibility of any media and the country.”

“He just makes up facts and uses Neo-Nazi sources to source his facts,” he continued.

The magazine has already refuted this claim – saying the anti-Semitic website Dershowitz talks about played no role in the story’s sourcing, a New Yorker spokesperson previously told Vox.

Dershowitz has argued the site was the basis for details surrounding his first wife’s suicide included in a previous version of the profile.

The sprawling profile of Dershowitz from The New Yorker’s Connie Bruck contains a number of odd and troubling details about Dershowitz – including a reported fixation on talking about false rape accusations in his law classes and his advocacy for lowering the age of consent.

Most notably, the profile probes his ties to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked and sexually abused by Dershowitz. Dershowitz has strenuously denied this and has filed a lawsuit against Giuffre, who is also suing him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

