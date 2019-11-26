Harvard Law Emeritus Alan Dershowitz fawned over President Donald Trump having powers “that kings have never had” as he dismissed the news that Don McGahn must testify before Congress.

Dershowitz joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for a segment of her Monday night show, and he was asked to respond to the D.C. court ruling compelling McGahn to appear and speak about his time as former White House counsel. The Trump administration has tried to block McGahn from testifying in the past, which adds to the intrigue of his testimony since he was identified as a central figure in Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice.

Dershowitz offered a cheeky to this development by saying “the big winner is Uber, because McGahn will have to get into his car, he’s gonna have to go over to the Capitol, raise his hand, take an oath, and then he can invoke privilege.”

“This has no substantive impact,” he continued. “The judge went out of her way to say I’m not ruling on the issues of privilege, all I’m saying is he has to show up. Then she went nuts talking about how the president’s not a king. Of course the President’s not the king. The President’s far more powerful than the king. The President has the power that kings have never had.”

Dershowitz concluded by saying “the framers wanted it that way,” and he bashed the possibility of impeachment by pointing to the “very strict criteria” of the Constitution.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]