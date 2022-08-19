Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would ‘Kill’ Him After Former President Commented on Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin is again denying responsibility for the October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Hayna Hutchins and claims he feared for his safety when former President Donald Trump commented on the incident.

Baldwin was interviewed in a Friday segment aired on CNN about the shooting, and he points blame for Hutchins’ death on armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. Halls was the one who handed Baldwin the gun on the Santa Fe, New Mexico set of the incomplete Rust. Baldwin said he was unaware there was a live round in the gun and was assured it was safe. Hutchins was shot and died from her injuries. Director Joel Souza was also shot but survived.

While speaking with CNN’s Chloe Melas, Baldwin turned his attention to Trump. Baldwin is a vocal opponent of the past president and said he fears what Trump’s supporters may do after he implied Baldwin may have shot Hutchins on purpose.

“The former president of the United States said he probably shot her on purpose,” Baldwin said. “To me [that] was really the only time that I needed — that I was worried about what was going to happen because here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.”

At another point in the lengthy interview, Baldwin said he “1000 percent” feared for his life.

“One thousand percent, I’m nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol — and they killed a law enforcement officer — and you don’t think that I think to myself, ‘Are some of those people gonna come and kill me?'” the actor said.

He added elsewhere that he has lost multiple jobs since the shooting, but claims he doesn’t fear criminal prosecution as he’s hired a private investigator.

In a past interview with ABC, Baldwin called Trump commenting on the shooting “surreal.”

In a December 2021 interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, Trump called Baldwin “trouble” and mentioned not being a fan of the actor’s imitations of him on Saturday Night Live.

“He pointed the gun, he still pointed the gun at this woman and it happened to go off and she wasn’t even an actor so it’s not like at a scene where it went on during a scene,” Trump said, adding, “Did he do it on purpose? I don’t know, I mean, you tell me.”

Attorneys for Gutierrez Reed and Halls both accused Baldwin, who is also a producer on Rust, of trying to deflect blame for the shooting.

“We disagree with Mr. Baldwin’s attempts to deflect blame onto others. It is not for him to decide or to apportion blame,” Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez Reed, said.

“Baldwin is pointing the finger at others because the evidence is pointing at him,” Lisa Torraco, Hall’s attorney, added.

