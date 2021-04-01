On Thursday, The Atlantic published a lengthy report that patiently refuted a series of false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines from Alex Berenson.

Hours later, Berenson was on Fox News to continue pushing those claims.

Berenson — deemed “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” by The Atlantic piece — is a prolific Twitter user who soared to popularity this past year thanks to (often completely wrong) predictions about the virus. He earned, along the way, admiration from Covid skeptics and disdain from everyone else.

The Atlantic report, written by Derek Thompson, presented a series of claims made by Berenson, an armchair virologist, to actual experts. They explained why his beliefs are completely wrong. One professor called those beliefs — which are often based on misreadings or misrepresentations of data — “absolutely stupid.”

Tucker Carlson, who has frequently interviewed Berenson on his show, once again hosted him on Thursday night to respond to what the Fox News host deemed a “hit piece.”

Berenson didn’t address his claims that were refuted by the report. Much of the interview involved Carlson and his guest complaining that the mere questioning of vaccines is now verboten.

“Even if I’m wrong about all of this — and I’m not wrong about all of this — it’s useful to have me asking hard questions,” Berenson told Carlson.

Thompson took to Twitter after the interview to give his assessment.

“The false claim that Berenson’s repeated on Fox News this evening—that cases rise after the first dose of mRNA vaccines—was sourced to a Danish study,” he wrote. “I spoke to its lead author on the phone. She said Berenson didn’t know what he was talking about.”

Watch the segment above, via Fox News.

