Alexi McCammond’s time at Teen Vogue ended before it began, and since the online magazine announced it was parting ways with the would-be editor-in-chief, the Teen Vogue Twitter account has gone radio silent.

Politico White House reporter Alex Thompson noted on Twitter that Teen Vogue hadn’t posted any tweets since March 18.

While one original tweet and a small handful of retweets appeared on Teen Vogue’s feed on March 19, it remains the case that the influential publication has been silent since the day after the bombshell McCammond announcement.

Teen Vogue’s Instagram account has also not posted since March 19. Its Facebook account remains active.

McCammond, a former Axios reporter, was named Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief on March 5. Days later, Teen Vogue staff members issued a public protest over some racist and homophobic tweets that McCammond posted when she was a teenager. McCammond issued multiple apologies, but it wasn’t enough, and on March 18, both McCammond and Teen Vogue issued statements on Twitter that they were parting ways.

McCammond was set to start on March 24.

