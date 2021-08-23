Alex Jones Attacks Trump for Promoting Vaccines: ‘Maybe Trump’s Actually a Dumba**’

Alex Jones went after former President Donald Trump on Monday for promoting Covid-19 vaccines at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you got to do what you have to do, but I recommend take the vaccines,” Trump said. “I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

The audience responded with a smattering of applause and boos.

That didn’t sit well with Jones, a longtime anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist, who played a clip of Trump touting the vaccine at the rally. “But it is working,” said Trump.

“BS,” said Jones. “Trump, that’s a lie. You’re not stupid.” The InfoWars host then rattled off dubious statistics in order to cast doubt as to the effectiveness of vaccines.

“Shame on you, Trump,” Jones continued. “Seriously. Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s ok. At least you’re gonna get some good Republicans elected and you know, we like ya. But my god. Maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”

The vaccines were developed during the Trump administration and he immediately hailed them as the direct result of his administration’s Operation Warp Speed to get vaccines developed and distributed as quickly as possible. However, substantial numbers of his supporters remain skeptical of and even outright hostile to the vaccine.

Leaked documentary footage earlier this year showed Jones ranting about the former president and saying, “I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump. God, I’m fucking sick of him.”

Watch above, if you must, via InfoWars.

[h/t Media Matters]

