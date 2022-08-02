Alex Jones in Trouble For Chewing Gum in Court, Claims He Was Just ‘Massaging The Hole’ in His Mouth With His Tongue, Offers to Show Judge

Alex Jones was reprimanded by the judge during Tuesday’s court proceedings in the defamation case between InfoWars and the parents of Sandy Hook victims.

Jones is facing a lawsuit from the families of Sandy Hook victims who are seeking damages after the far-right radio host spread theories that the entire shooting back in 2012 was a hoax.

In a video circulating Twitter via a producer at Law & Crime network, Cathy Russon, during Tuesday’s proceedings, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, asked Jones to stop chewing gum during the trial.

“Spit your gum out. Mr. Jones,” Gamble said.

“It’s not gum,” Jones replied.

“What is it? Because you’re not allowed food or gum of any kind in the courtroom?” Gamble asked.

“I had my tooth pulled a week and a half ago and it’s — I have, I had some gauze in earlier and it’s been causing me to have some pain,” Jones said attempting to explain. “Would you like me to show you?”

He proceeded to pull his mouth open to one side, craning his neck for the judge to see.

“No. I just want you to answer my question,” Gamble insisted.

“I was massaging the hole in my mouth with my tongue,” Jones reiterated.

The exchange continued for several moments as Jones once again tried to show the judge his mouth before he was asked to take his seat.

But, the trouble didn’t end there. Moments later, Gamble confronted Jones’s lawyer, F. Andino Reynal, for chewing gum as well, before lecturing the entire room on the importance of court etiquette.

“We live in a really casual society, but courts are serious. The business we do is serious,” she said. “And sometimes that means we practice things that might in another context, not have as much meaning, including rules about gum and food and dressing to forum and taking turns and those kinds of things. So it’s important.”

(AGAIN?!) "What are you chewing?!" – Judge asks #AlexJones attorney Reynal. Reynal immediately swallows and says, "Nothing, your honor." She then talks about how it's a foundational rule that you don't eat or chew gum in the courtroom. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/r1jofbMFGu — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

After the lecture, courtroom cameras captured Jones turning away from Judge Gamble to put something in his mouth.

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP! #AlexJones just turned away from the judge and toward the camera.. and…. put something in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/jXKY2IygQ1 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

Listen above via @cathyrusson on Twitter.

