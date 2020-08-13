Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) issued a challenge to President Donald Trump after he attacked her intelligence during his wild, lengthy interview with Fox Business.

The president lobbed personal insults at many of his political foes throughout the interview, calling Senator Kamala Harris “a madwoman,” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stone-cold crazy.” As Trump claimed Joe Biden would crash the economy if he defeats him in the 2020 election, the president eventually switched gears and started attacking Ocasio-Cortez.

He is going to give not tax increases, massive tax increases to pay for AOC’s plan. AOC was a poor student. I won’t say where she went to school. It doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person other than she’s got a good line of stuff, she goes out and she yaps…And they’re all afraid of her because if you notice, the progressives are beating the regular Democrats.

Trump went on from there by suggesting he’s withholding funding for the postal service in response to efforts to expand mail-in voting before the 2020 election. This segued into a repeat of Trump’s unproven claim that mail-in voting facilitates widespread electoral fraud.

Turns out, Ocasio-Cortez noticed Trump’s insult, so she challenged him to bet his college transcripts against her own:

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]