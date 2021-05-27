Allen Weisselberg’s Ex-Daughter-in-Law Says Trump Org CFO is Evicting Her From Apartment as ‘Retribution’

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law to Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, says that he is having her evicted from her apartment as “retribution” for her recent comments.

As former President Donald Trump and his business empire face a special grand jury investigation for alleged financial crimes, Ms. Weisselberg has been cooperating with authorities and recently predicted that her former father-in-law will flip on Trump.

On Thursday, Ms. Weisselberg gave an interview to CNN’s John Berman in which she spoke about her conversations with law enforcement, and the financial documents she has turned over for the investigation.

“You’ve been very public now about what you’ve turned over to the prosecutors, you’ve done some interviews,” Berman said. “Has there been any backlash or retribution?”

“Yes,” Ms. Weisselberg answered. She said that her ex-father-in-law is on the lease for her apartment as a guarantor because she couldn’t show her own taxes or pay stubs over the course of the SDNY’s probe.

Weisselberg said she knew this could be a problem for her, and she stated that “yesterday, I was served to leave my apartment within the next seven days, so it’s a threat. It’s a threat.”

“You were served to leave your apartment within the next seven days?” Berman asked for clarity.

“Yep. They’re kicking me out,” Ms. Weisselberg answered.

“Why?” Berman asked.

“I guess I’m not wrong about the information I’m getting,” she said.

Weisselberg said she tried to keep discussions about this between herself and her ex-husband’s family, but Donald Trump Jr. got roped into the conversation and now “I haven’t spoken to [Weisselberg] since last June.” When asked what she thinks was the specific cause for all of this, Weisselberg said she recently spoke to former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen and “there’s really no difference to our stories.”

I spoke about details about the Trump payroll corp on that show. It was after the criminal probe that came out that was directly on Allen, which I think, he’s always hidden behind the Trump Organization’s influence and power safely. But now it seems like, with an individual probe on him, it just seems different. It up-leveled. And so I spoke about how I know he’s hiding money in escrow, having confidential checks cut, hiding tax crimes. There’s definitely tax fraud. There’s definitely tax evasion.

Watch above, via CNN.

