CNN co-host Jim Sciutto ridiculed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday for saying that the evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul over the weekend was “successful.”

CNN Newsroom played a clip of Sullivan appearing earlier in the day on TODAY, where he said, “What the president kept saying over and over again was that it was not inevitable that Kabul would fall. And It was not inevitable. There was the capacity to stand up and resist. That capacity did not happen.”

“Now, the president prepared for every possible contingency, including this one,” he continued. “The reason that there are U.S. forces at the airport, effectuating a successful drawdown of our embassy, securing the airport to be able to get other people out is because the president prepositioned those forces, thousands of them in the Gulf so they could be moved in rapidly in the event there was a rapid collapse.”

Moments later, Sciutto slammed Sullivan.

“To hear Jake Sullivan call this the successful drawdown of the U.S. Embassy there, his words, I mean, is almost comical, right?” he said. “I don’t see how anybody could call that a successful drawdown given the circumstances we’re seeing there.”

Sciutto’s rebuke comes as President Joe Biden has sent 6,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. personnel and Afghans who assisted the United States during the almost-20-year war in Afghanistan following 9/11. Amid the United States exiting Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over most of the country and, over the weekend, took control of the Afghan government.

Watch above, via CNN.

