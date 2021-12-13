Former Trump Comms Director Says Texts From Fox News Hosts During Capitol Riot Show ‘They Knew How Bad This Was’

Former Trump White House Communications Director and new CNN commentator Alyssa Farah slammed Fox News on Monday over texting then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 as the riot at the U.S. Capitol was underway – all while giving a different message on air.

During a meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read aloud text messages Fox News hosts and Donald Trump, Jr. sent to Meadows as the violence unfolded.

Cheney read the correspondence just before the committee voted unanimously on Monday evening to recommend that the Department of Justice charge Meadows with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee.

“Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go Home. This is hurting all of us,” Laura Ingraham texted as Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol. “He is destroying his legacy.”

“Please get him on TV,” texted Brian Kilmeade. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” asked Sean Hannity.

Fox News did not air the hearing, though CNN and MSNBC did.

“One former White House employee reportedly contacted Mr. Meadows several times and told him, ‘[y]ou guys have to say something even if the president’s not willing to put out a statement, you should go to the [cameras] and say, ‘We condemn this. Please stand down.’ If you don’t, people are going die,’” read the resolution to referral the criminal contempt of Congress charge against Meadows.

Farah, who had left the White House on Dec. 4, 2020, confirmed to CNN anchor Michael Smerconish that she sent the text message to Meadows. She said the message was sent between personal cell phones. Farah said Meadows didn’t respond. She also mentioned that she tried to, but was unable to, get in contact with then-President Donald Trump.

Farah did not hold back as it pertained to Fox News hosts.

“Some of these Fox News hosts are speaking out of both sides of their mouth on this. They knew how bad this was the day of and even a few days afterwards,” she said. “Most of the party did, but then they’ve completely changed their tone now. That, I think, is really revealing to Americans who are watching this and realize they’re basically being lied to by a lot of people in power where the media leads.”

Watch above, via CNN.

