Amanda Gorman Opens Super Bowl With Touching Poem About The Nation’s Heroes

Breakout inauguration star and youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited a poem ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday night that paid tribute to the nation’s frontline heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic each day.

“Today, we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators,” said Gorman.

The poem performed by Gorman honored the “everyday heroes” chosen as this year’s game captains, who included Suzie Dorner, a nurse, Trimaine Davis, a teacher, and James Martin, a Marine veteran.

Watch the full poem above, via CBS.

