Anderson Cooper Asks Former Fox Host About Maria Bartiromo – Casually Adds, ‘I Was on Jeopardy! With Her Once and She Did Not Do Well’

Anderson Cooper knocked Fox host Maria Bartiromo for promoting the false claim the 2020 election was rigged, and in doing so he roasted her performance on a celebrity edition of Jeopardy!

Cooper interviewed former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson and discussed the network’s decision to settle a defamation case on Tuesday for $787.5 million. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox after guests and hosts touted bogus claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged against then-President Donald Trump.

One of those hosts was Bartiromo, who hosted election deniers such as Sidney Powell, who made objectively nutty claims about the contest.

Cooper asked Carlson on Wednesday’s AC360 if she thinks any of the Fox hosts who helped promote election falsehoods will face consequences in the wake of the massive settlement.

“There’s not gonna be any repercussions for Sean Hannity or for Tucker Carlson,” Cooper stated. “They have very big ratings. Fox News is gonna be behind them. But for, you know, the more low-hanging fruit of Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo–”

“Well, I think Lou Dobbs already met his fate,” Carlson interjected.

“I’m not a viewer,” Cooper responded. “I should’ve realized that.”

“I have absolutely no idea,” Carlson said, addressing Cooper’s question. “I mean, one might expect it. But then, why did they allow it to go this far to begin with?”

“I don’t want to get you into the middle of something,” the CNN host said. “Maria Bartiromo, her behavior during all of this, what she said on air her hosting of Sidney Powell, it is really, I mean, just journalistically, it’s shameful.”

Cooper then invoked her appearance on Jeopardy!.

“I mean, she I don’t know her personally,” he continued. “I was on Jeopardy! with her once and she did not do well. But was she always like that?”

“Not that I recall,” Carlson said. “But I cannot comment on the people that I worked with, unfortunately, because of my nondisclosure agreement.”

Bartiromo and Cooper were on a 2004 episode of the classic game show. Cooper ran away with it while Bartiromo – then a host on CNBC – finished with $0.

Cooper has been an equal opportunity shamer of celebrity Jeopardy! contestants. Years ago he aired clips of CNN colleague Wolf Blitzer’s famously brutal performance in which he finished with -$4,600.

“Not such a great situation,” Cooper joked.

Watch above via CNN.

