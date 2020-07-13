Anderson Cooper performed a lengthy dissection of President Donald Trump’s ongoing federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that the White House intentionally leaked a political opp0-like hit on Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend while the president retweeted a bonkers conspiracy theory about the outbreak.

On Monday night, the CNN host opened his show with a in-depth look at the state of the Covid-19 pandemic and the White House’s contradictory guidance, even as the cases are skyrocketing in dozens of states. So who, exactly, is the president publicly endorsing for health advice about the pandemic, Cooper asked, after Fauci has been effectively frozen out of appearances on American TV news.

“Admiral [Brett] Giroir, he’s being allowed to appear on television and threw Dr. Fauci under the bus very quickly,” Cooper remarked. “Remember, this admiral not a Navy admiral, a public health admiral who gets a wear a uniform, he was the one supposedly the testing czar in charge of the diagnostic testing. Well, we’ve all seen how well that is going.”

“So has Donald Trump’s ear?” Cooper then asked, before putting up on screen Tump’s Monday morning retweet of a conspiracy theory that purported almost everyone is colluding to wreck the economy. “And who said that? Where might you ask is that load of crap coming from? The President of the United States of America decided to endorse by retweeting this morning what authority, what world authority, what medical authority or public health authority, none other than Chuck Woolery. Yeah. Chuck Woolery, the former game show host.

“That says it all. Even as he undermines the most experienced, most trusted man in public health today, he’s passing on conspiracy theories from a game show host,” an incensed Cooper added about the president. “This is who the president is listening to on the outbreak that’s claimed 136,000 American lives. Chuck Woolery.”

Then, Cooper ran a snippet of one of Woolery’s product endorsements, something called Blue Emu oil, which Woolery reassured consumers “works fast and you won’t stink.”

After a beat, a wry Cooper concluded: “The ointment might not stink, but something sure does.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

