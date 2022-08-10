Anderson Cooper Dismisses Trump Praising Cops: ‘Great People – Except for FBI Agents’

Anderson Cooper noted former President Donald Trump has a penchant for praising law enforcement officers, and mocked him for “heaping scorn upon” those who raided his home Monday.

The CNN host implied Trump merely portrays himself as a steward for cops and a champion of law and order.

“Just cast your memory back a couple weeks ago to the former president’s first time back in Washington, essentially since the attack he incited on law enforcement, and it was billed as his law and order speech,” Cooper said.

Cooper aired a snippet from a speech Trump delivered in the nation’s capital on July 26. Trump said:

We’re living in such a different country for one primary reason, there is no longer respect for the law, and there certainly is no order. These are great people. Border patrol, ICE, and our police, of course, our police, all of our law enforcement.

Cooper reacted, “All of our law enforcement, he says, great people.”

Cooper added:

Except for FBI agents, who applied for the search warrant whom he’s now heaping scorn upon, and whom his followers in Congress are now threatening to defund and dismantle or drag before committees if they win control in November. Great people except for the federal magistrate judge who is thought to be the person who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, whose identity is now being concealed because of threats on his life. Great people in fact.

Trump ripped the FBI Monday in a statement in which he announced the raid on his home.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump stated. “They even broke into my safe!”

