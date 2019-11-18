CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight ended his show with a Ridiculist mocking President Donald Trump’s tweet saying he would consider testifying in the impeachment probe.

“I know the president is not going to testify. I know this ’cause I’ve watched the shows,” Cooper said. “And I know that you know it. And I know that you know that he knows it. But my question is does he know that you know that he knows it? I’m not sure he does. I don’t know that he knows that.”

Because, he continued, “if he doesn’t know that you and I know that he knows he isn’t going to ever testify, then he must think we are all idiots.”

“I mean, he’s played this, ‘gee, I really want to testify game before.’ Maybe he doesn’t remember, which is scary, but everyone else remembers,” Cooper said, before showing clips of Trump making similar comments during the Mueller investigation.

Cooper brought up POTUS’ written answers to the special counsel and mockingly said if he goes that route again, “it is handled by his favorite legal eagle, Judge Jeanine Pirro.

You can watch above, via CNN.

