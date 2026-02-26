CNN Anchors Make Major Change To Trump-Epstein Sex Crimes Disclaimer Amid Bombshell Revelations

CNN anchors have moved on from their old disclaimer about President Donald Trump and the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein amid bombshell revelations about accusations against Trump.

For months, CNN anchors and reporters have frequently followed their discussions of Trump and Epstein by saying, for example: “We should point out there is no evidence of wrongdoing against President Trump related to Epstein.” That verbiage has been used as recently as this past week.

A lot has changed in that time, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents found in the latest release of Epstein files documents, other claims that were allegedly redacted, and the newest bombshell: Pages and pages of files that were reportedly removed included a horrifying assault accusation on a then-13 or 14-year-old.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, host Anderson Cooper reported on the new development with a new disclaimer, telling viewers “we should point out here the President has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey Epstein”:

Maxwell case catalogs about 325 FBI witness interviews. But of that number, more than 90 do not appear to be present on the Justice Department’s website. And three of those witness interviews are related to a woman who told agents that Jeffrey Epstein had repeatedly abused her, starting when she was approximately 13 years old. She also accused Trump of sexually assaulting her. Now, we should point out here the President has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and The White House is calling the allegations, “false and sensationalist”.

And on Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Brianna Keilar punctuated a report on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deposition by telling viewers “We should note that President Trump has long denied all wrongdoing related to Epstein, or any allegation of sexual misconduct”:

BRIANNA KEILAR: Clinton accused the House Oversight Committee of compelling her to testify in order to, quote, “distract attention from President Trump’s actions.”. She then added “If the committee was serious, it would,” quote “ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.”. Now we should note that President Trump has long denied all wrongdoing related to Epstein or any allegation of sexual misconduct.

Watch above via CNN.

