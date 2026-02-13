‘Dead To Me!’ Trump In Profane Frothing Rage At Allies Who Slammed Racist Video Say CNN White House Sources

President Donald Trump is raging privately at allies who called out his racist video post, according to CNN White House sources.

Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account last week that contained an image depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes:

The post drew widespread outrage including from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

After 12 hours or so, the post was deleted, with an unnamed White House official claiming “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down.”

But a week later, Trump is back to defending it, and according to CNN’s Alayna Treene is out for revenge against Scott and others who called him out.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Treene told host Anderson Cooper that Trump is raging privately about Scott and Sen. Katie Britt ( for their perceived disloyalty:

ANDERSON COOPER: According to new reporting, there may be repercussions for some Republican lawmakers, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who’s black. He called the Obama post, quote, the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House, seen as Alayna Treene has the story joins us now. So Alayna, you’re reporting that the president has talked about consequences for Republicans who push back on the post. Is it clear what that means? ALAYNA TREENE: Not necessarily, but we have a good idea, Anderson, from what we’ve even heard the president say this week when we saw six Republicans break with him on a different issue, on his tariffs on Canada. He said that they would likely face primaries and would suffer consequences in the elections. But look, from what I was told from multiple sources who were with the president or had been hearing about these comments last weekend when he was at Mar-a-Lago is he was specifically focused on two lawmakers. He had railed against a lot of them, but Tim Scott in particular really got under his skin that he had spoken out publicly about that post. The president telling his allies essentially that he felt Tim Scott should have reached out privately given they have a close relationship. That it was really Scott’s post calling it racist that he felt made the entire story blow up. I will say from another conversation I had with the source, they said that Tim Scott had actually privately reached out to the president first before he had posted that criticism of the post, but then didn’t reach him. And so he went ahead and published it on social media. Now, the president also had pretty strong words. I was told even stronger language for Alabama Senator Katie Britt, who had also spoken out about this. He had used a lot of expletives, I was told, when talking about her lack of loyalty in doing that. And also said that she was dead to him. So very, very much anger from the president over how some of these lawmakers had reacted. And I do think it reflects kind of this growing, a sense that we’re seeing of Republicans who, for the president’s first year in office, really rarely, if at all, stepped out of line to break with him. We’re seeing that happen more and more in recent months.

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!