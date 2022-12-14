Anderson Cooper on Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Other Than ‘Lunch With Anti-Semites’ He’s ‘Not Doing Anything’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said other than a “lunch with anti-Semites,” former President Donald Trump has done nothing to signify his campaign is up and running.

The comment came during a panel discussion between Cooper, Kirsten Powers, Gloria Borger, and Scott Jennings.

Jennings, a Republican, argued Trump is in a “weaker position” than President Joe Biden without the advantage of incumbency in 2024.

“We’ve already run him twice and lost the national popular vote twice,” he said. “One argument Biden has is, ‘Hey, I won the national popular vote. You know that is nothing to sniff at in this day and age.'”

Jennings concluded Biden would easily secure his party’s nomination for 2024 by simply declaring his intention to run for reelection. Cooper responded by directing a question to Powers.

“Kirsten, does it feel to you like Donald Trump is even actually running?” he asked. “I mean, he made this announcement like a month ago, and then other than had lunch with anti-Semites and, you know, various disreputable characters, he hasn’t really done anything. It’s not like he’s out building houses for Habitat for Humanity. I mean, he is not doing anything.”

Powers first responded to the Habitat for Humanity comment by saying, “I wouldn’t hold your breath for that one.”

She concluded the 2024 election is far away and noted Trump’s last campaign was small to begin with.

“He wants to have an even smaller campaign than he had last time,” she said. “So I think this doesn’t really surprise me. There wasn’t a lot of substance with the campaign the last time around and I think we’re so early out that he–we’re probably not going to see a lot from him.”

Watch above, via CNN.

