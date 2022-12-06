CNN’s Trumpworld Sources Bury Trump in Brutal Deep Dive Into White Supremacy-Interrupted Campaign Launch

A gang of Trumpworld sources trashed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign launch, which has been marked by a much-derided announcement speech and a dinner date with the current media epicenters of white supremacy and anti-Semitism.

Trump launched his campaign a few weeks ago with what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

That speech was followed by a dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West whose fallout has grown with West’s ongoing implosion into a PR rep for the ghost of Hitler.

In a new report by CNN’s Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes, the correspondents gathered a slew of devastating quotes from Trump sources on the weeks-old campaign. A sampling:

“I don’t know why he rushed this. It doesn’t make sense,” one Trump adviser said of his lackluster announcement speech… “So far, he has gone down from his bedroom, made an announcement, gone back up to his bedroom and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a White supremacist… “It’s 1000% a ho-hum campaign.” — 2020 Trump campaign adviser. “If Trump was working in a lush jungle environment in 2016, he is in a desert today.” — Republican close to the former president.

Trump’s campaign provided Orr and Holmes with a couple of statements pushing back on factual elements of the story, but did not take the opportunity to address the criticisms.

The Trump 2024 effort hit another major bump on Saturday when Trump reacted to Elon Musk’s much-hyped information dump on the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story by, among other things, calling for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a series of social media posts.

The fallout from that rant is currently being felt most acutely by Republicans elected officials who must now answer media questions about it instead of whatever else they want to talk about.

