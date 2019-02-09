Anderson Cooper Rips GOP Rep for Suggesting ‘Shadowy Conspiracy’ Behind CNN’s Roger Stone Raid Footage

On last night’s AC360, Anderson Cooper called out the Republican congressman who asked Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker about how CNN got exclusive footage of Roger Stone‘s arrest.

At the time, CNN said that there exclusive was the result of “good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel’s office — and a little luck on the timing.” There has been skepticism of that statement, and during the hearing yesterday, Republican Congressman Doug Collins asked Whitaker about it, expressing serious concerns that they might have been tipped off.

“It was deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out about that,” Whitaker responded. CNN correspondent Evan Perez responded by saying “there’s a bit of a conspiracy being hatched.”

Cooper recapped the hearing last night and took a moment to address that section in particular, saying Collins and Whitaker appeared to be suggesting something “nefarious about CNN’s presence there.”

He played the clip of Collins and Whitaker before saying, “This should be on our Ridiculist. CNN’s been very upfront from the start about how we came to be there early that morning. In fact, we wrote a full piece on it the day of the arrest. And Congressman Collins likely knows the real story, but we can only guess he chose to suggest some shadowy conspiracy because it tucks neatly into the idea that the so-called mainstream media is in cahoots with the special counsel.”

He added that they invited Collins on CNN and he declined.

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 3:10 mark), via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

