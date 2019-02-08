CNN Denies Whitaker Claim Network May Have Been Tipped to Roger Stone Raid: A ‘Conspiracy Being Hatched’

After Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker suggested — during his Friday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee — that CNN may have been tipped off to the FBI’s raid on Roger Stone, the network reiterated that they did not receive a heads-up.

Ever since CNN filmed Stone last month while he was taken into custody, President Donald Trump and other conservatives have claimed without evidence that the outlet must have been tipped off by the Justice Department if they knew to be at Stone’s house ahead of time. CNN has refuted these claims before by saying there was no forewarning and they only acted on “unusual grand jury activity” that made it seem like Stone’s indictment was imminent.

Shortly after his explosive condemnation of today’s “pointless” hearing, Ranking Committee Republican Doug Collins (R-GA) used his questions for Whitaker to advance the CNN tip-off conspiracy theory. When the committee adjourned, CNN justice correspondent Evan Perez said the acting attorney general is trying to give oxygen to a conspiracy.

“He knows exactly what’s happening here. There’s a bit of a conspiracy being hatched and Matt Whitaker knows the answer to this. He could simply pick up the phone and get an answer to this, but he’s choosing to kinda play along with this conspiracy, which is frankly just false.”

