CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight opened talking about the IG report as “a stunning rebuttal of virtually everything that President Donald Trump has said again and again for years about what he calls the Russia hoax.”

Cooper noted the report found serious errors from the FBI, particularly on the FISA application process, before bringing up how the report debunks allegations like these.”

He showed a number of clips featuring the president saying things like “It was an illegal investigation, it was started illegally,” and “This was an attempted coup. This was an attempted takedown of a president.”

“What he said is not true there,” Cooper said. The report details the ways in which none of that is true. Just for the record, even after receiving the inspector general’s report, the president has continued saying these things. He’s mischaracterized what is in the actual report, painting it as a vindication instead of the indictment it actually is, the indictment of what he has been saying. Keeping them honest, the word for it is gaslighting.”

The president today said of the IG report, “This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught.”

Cooper read selections from the report and added, “In short, no spying, no political bias, no witch hunt, no traitors, just human beings doing their best and sometimes falling far short against what they had reason to believe was a serious threat to the country.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

