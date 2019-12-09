President Donald Trump responded to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, Monday, calling it a “disgrace.”

President Trump reportedly described the revelations from the report as “far worse than what I ever thought possible,” and proclaimed, “It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country.”

“They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” he declared, describing it as “a very sad day” and “probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country.”

Pres Trump says he’s been briefed on the I.G. report on the FBI probe of his campaign and Russia and calls it “a disgrace.” Says it’s “incredible” and “far worse than what I ever thought possible.” Calls it a sad day and says reasons for the investigation were “concocted.’ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 9, 2019

Trump says this (what was revealed in the IG report) was an attempted overthrow of government pic.twitter.com/YqrIn0paNh — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 9, 2019

Though Horowitz reportedly found “no political bias” in the FBI investigation, he did discover “serious performance failures.”

