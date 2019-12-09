comScore

Trump Reacts to IG Report: ‘Far Worse Than What I Ever Thought Possible’

By Charlie NashDec 9th, 2019, 2:41 pm

President Donald Trump responded to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, Monday, calling it a “disgrace.”

President Trump reportedly described the revelations from the report as “far worse than what I ever thought possible,” and proclaimed, “It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country.”

“They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” he declared, describing it as “a very sad day” and “probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country.”

Though Horowitz reportedly found “no political bias” in the FBI investigation, he did discover “serious performance failures.”

