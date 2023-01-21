Andrea Mitchell and Cecile Richards Ignore Attacks on Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers During Segment on FBI Warning

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards misleadingly interpreted an FBI investigation of violent attacks — overwhelmingly against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers — as evidence of pro-life extremism.

“What about the issue, Cecile, of what the FBI is calling domestic terrorism? They are offering $25,000 rewards for any information on recent attacks against ten reproductive health care clinics,” began Mitchell before asking Richards “How concerning are these attacks and the implications for the women, the emotional stress on women and health care workers?”

“Of course, it’s horrifying to think that this is happening in the United States.” said Richards, who went on to blame “the Republican party through these abortion bans, the, kind of, bounty hunter system that is in place in places like Texas” for having “created fear across the country for women, for young people, for families.”

But as Newsbusters has pointed out, the FBI press release referenced by Mitchell actually refers to nine attacks on pro-life organizations across the country and only one attack on a Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa, California.

FBI director Christopher Wray referenced the attacks on both kinds of facilities in the release, saying “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country.”

The segment included a number of disturbing images of the damaged facilities, but none that would identify the facilities’ purpose or position on abortion, purposefully omitting images with graffiti that would have made the targets clear.

“It’s a climate of fear,” said Richards. “I’m glad the federal government has stepped in.”

Richards was suggesting the government was stepping in to prevent right-wing attacks on Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers, but again, the thrust of the FBI’s investigation and reward is focusing on a wave of attacks on pro-life organizations that started after the Dobbs leak.

Not only was none of that mentioned, it was rather precisely excised.

Mitchell’s overt omission comes a little over a week after she scolded NBC senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake for noting that Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) identified as being pr0-life, insisting that it was “not an accurate description,” and exactly a week after NBC’s Ali Vitali called the GOP’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act as being “fringe” while falsely describing it as an abortion ban.

