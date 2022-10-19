Andrea Mitchell Asks Nancy Pelosi Why Biden ‘Hasn’t Gotten’ His ‘Extraordinary’ Accomplishments Across to Voters

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell this week got an irritated response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she suggested that polling on top concerns among voters shows President Joe Biden “hasn’t gotten” his message – or his accomplishments — across to voters.

Mitchell cited recent polling, including a new New York Times poll showing inflation and economy as top voter concerns, to argue that the message from the White House isn’t getting through.

“So, after the Supreme Court ruling [on abortion], there was huge outrage. That has seemed to subside, at least among overriding concerns. Despite all the legislative accomplishments and I want to cite them, I want to, you know, say it’s been an extraordinary session, you and the president have done so much in terms of domestic concerns, the economy,” said Mitchell during Andrea Mitchell Reports. “So, why is this message — why do you think the president hasn’t gotten it through to the voters?”

Pelosi took exception to Mitchell’s premise, “dismissed” the polling, and argued that abortion and the climate will be the decisive factors in November.

PELOSI: Well, first of all, let me say that I think much of what you’ve said I don’t agree with. That is– MITCHELL: Okay. PELOSI: — to say, the New York Times poll, I think, is an outlier poll. You cite one poll, but all the [other] polls have a different— MITCHELL: It’s the Real Clear Politics average that’s showing similar issues. PELOSI: No, no, but that was one that brought down the average and it was an outlier. MITCHELL: Okay. PELOSI: It wasn’t that big a sample. So, I dismiss that. I have been — since Congress adjourned, I’ve been in an average of five states a week and I can tell you that women’s concerns about their freedom are very, very much still very significant in terms of how they will vote. In fact, 80 percent of people who care about a woman’s right to choose say they will vote — it will determine who they vote for. So, again, Washington has always been “Oh, Republicans are going to win, there’s no question,” for a year and a half. Now that that has diminished in terms of that certainty and there is a real race on, the Republicans are pouring endless money, dark, undisclosed special interest money into the campaigns, but we’re holding our own. It’s a matter of who turns out to vote. There are issues that we — of course, we want to fight inflation, it’s a global issue. But some of the inflation in our country sprang from the fact that this president created nearly 10 million jobs — at least 9 million jobs working with the private sector. The private sector creates a lot of that. And when you — as the distinguished chair of the fed told me when I was a brand new member of Congress, Chairman [Alan] Greenspan said when you are talking about inflation, unemployment can be dangerously low. So they are not unrelated. So we feel pretty good about it. I track these campaigns very carefully. I believe that we will have the mobilization on the ground to turn out the vote, the clear message we want to give women freedom of choice. They want to have a ban on abortion. We want to support and strengthen Medicare and Social Security. They want to use a debt ceiling to cut that. We want to — we have, we have lowered the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. They want to reverse that. We want to save the planet for our children in the future. They say that that that’s a hoax and that’s the argument they used on the floor to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act, which made historic gains for fighting the climate.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com