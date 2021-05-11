Andrew Brown Jr. Family Attorney Stands by Calling Shooting an ‘Execution’ After Watching Footage: ‘He Was Trying to Escape’

One of Andrew Brown Jr.’s family attorneys, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, stood by calling Brown’s shooting an execution, saying “he was trying to escape” from police.

The Brown family and attorney saw new footage of Brown’s death behind closed doors on Tuesday. They saw roughly 20 minutes of the 2-hour long tape.

In April the family saw a brief snipper of the bodycam video. During the press conference afterwards, Lassiter called the shooting an “execution.” She stood by those comments on The Situation Room after seeing the additional footage.

“I do stand by that characterization,” she explained, “because he was shot in the back of the head as he was leaving the area. He was trying to escape gunfire. He was trying to escape being targeted and attacked and he was trying to save his life and he was still shot in the back of his head as he was leaving.”

Another attorney for the Brown family, Harry Daniels, reacted earlier by saying, “Now we know why they didn’t want to release the tape.”

Andrew Brown Jr.’s sons also spoke out at the press conference. Jha’rod Ferebee said his father “did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to get killed. In any way shape or form he did not pose any threat at all. There’s no way this could be justified.”

Lassiter continued the family’s call for the complete footage to be released. She also called for the district attorney to recuse himself from the case due to close ties with the sheriff’s department.

