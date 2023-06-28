Anheuser-Busch CEO Dodges Questions From CBS About Bud Light Partnership with Trans Influencer

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday to discuss the next steps his company is taking to counter the backlash of Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But when specifically asked if the move was a “mistake” or if he’d do it again, Whitworth wouldn’t provide a direct answer.

Whitworth sat for a full segment with hosts Gayle King, Tony Doukopil, and Vladimir Duthiers, during which he accepted full responsibility for the blowback and the effects it had on his company and employees. He was also given the opportunity to give his perspective on the Mulvaney partnership, which riled anti-LGBTQ+ activists so much that they shot cans of beer rather than drink them. However, he never really answered the questions:

Doukopil: Given the moment we’re in, this moment in America, with trans issues at the top of the Republican social, or conservative political agenda, knowing what you know now, if you could go back, would you send this one can to this one person again? Whitworth: There’s a big social conversation taking place right now, and big brands are right in the middle of it. And it’s not just our industry or Bud Light. It’s happening in retail, it’s happening in fast food. And so for us, what we need to understand is, deeply understand and appreciate, is the consumer and what they want, what they care about, and what they expect from big brands. Doukopil: This is a part of why you’re getting it from all sides, because I asked you, “Would you do it again,” and people on the trans rights side of things, supporting that community, want you to say “Yes, of course, we want that fortitude.” And people on the right would criticize you for saying “Yes.” Where are you on the issue? Was this a mistake? Whitworth: Bud Light has supported LGBTQ since 1998. So that’s 25 years. And as we’ve said from the beginning, we’ll continue to support the communities and organizations that we’ve supported for decades. But as we move forward, you know, we want to focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers, being humble in listening to them, making sure that we do right by our employees, take care and support our partners, and ultimately make an impact in the communities that we serve.

When he was asked by Duthiers about how Anheuser-Busch supports LGBTQ+ rights while its political arm supports politicians who don’t, he continued to be vague:

Duthiers: Where does the company stand and where do you stand on queer rights? Whitworth: We support politicians that support our business. And when we say that, we talk about things that work for the industry, allow us to grow the business, allow us to employ more people, and really help drive the economy.

While Whitworth danced around the major issue at hand, he did say that financial assistance to the wholesalers and retailers impacted by the boycotts had begun and pushed the new marketing strategy of reminding people that summertime is Bud Light Time, and Bud Light Time is about bringing people together — even if you don’t mention those people by name.

Watch the full segment above via CBS This Morning.

