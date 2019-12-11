Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of being a “white supremacist sympathizer” on Wednesday, after a a guest on Carlson’s show claimed Ocasio-Cortez’s district is dirty because it’s “one of the least American districts in the country.”

After being asked by Carlson last night why Ocasio-Cortez’s district isn’t very clean, City Journal associate editor Seth Barron replied, “Well part of the reason is because her district is actually one of the least American districts in the country, and by that I don’t mean that it’s not part of America, but it’s occupied by relatively few American citizens. A very high percentage of her district is in fact illegal aliens.”

“Now the way they inhabit housing there is such that they live in a lot of illegal spaces like basements, and many people live there, so they wind up producing a lot of garbage that the landlords don’t want thrown out normally,” he continued. “Hence you wind up with a lot of garbage on the streets, you have illegal food vendors pouring their pig grease into the gutters.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the comments by declaring, “I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News. The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”

“‘Immigrants are dirty’ is a lazy, tired, racist trope. Secondly, environmental injustice is a major motivation as to why we introduced and wrote the Green New Deal the way we did in the first place,” she added.

