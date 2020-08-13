Fox New’s Dana Perino and Ari Fleischer questioned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “mask mandate” following his campaign event with vice presidential pick Kamala Harris and faulted him for fleeing without taking questions.

During the Thursday event in Delaware, the pair called for a national mask mandate as the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep through the nation.

Both Fleischer and Perino were confused by the mandate, arguing that Biden was vague regarding when one would be required to wear a mask, and questioning whether masks would be required in one’s home (a mandate which no nation on earth currently has).

“I’ve always said wearing a mask is a good idea,” Fleischer said before bashing the mandate. “Nationwide mask mandate, what does that mean? I’m sitting alone in an office with nobody here, am I supposed to be wearing a mask right now? When I’m off the air and I moved to my desk, am I going to be mandated temp wear a mask, that’s ridiculous.”

Perino agreed that Biden should have taken questions after proposing the mandate and roasted him for failing to explain if masks were only required in public. She then asked how sustainable it was for the pair to continue to ignore questions.

Fleischer pointed out that Biden and Kamala could get away with not taking questions if the media allows them to — claiming that they currently allow him to “hide.”

“I think it shows, again, Joe Biden’s fundamental weakness, he’s weak. He can’t even explain this. He comes out, let’s that fly with no explanation, no question had been taking because he’s weak,” Fleischer added. “If he had strength, if he could answer questions, what is that mean? Does it mean somebody sitting alone, does it mean only when you go out in public, does it mean when you are at home with your family? Why won’t he stand there and take the heat and take the questions? I don’t know why.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

