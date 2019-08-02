MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight said John Ratcliffe‘s nomination for DNI being withdrawn shows an example of a news item “where facts beat spin, where expertise mattered more than partisanship.”

Several reports this week revealed Ratcliffe exaggerated parts of his resume and there were apparently some GOP concerns over his nomination.

“Trump’s stumbles are part of a larger pattern. While some nominees do withdraw in any administration, Donald Trump is doing worse than his predecessors on this score,” Melber added.

But what he said the nomination clearly illustrates is “a failure of Donald Trump’s first instinct in who to hire, it’s a victory for facts and for reporting.”

“You know, while the press doesn’t vet candidates in order to give them a red or green light, these stories do really turn on the credibility of investigative reporting. And when the president won’t even do basic vetting, the press’ role becoming more important,” he added.

And to back up his point, he showed the video of Trump telling reporters today, “The vetting process for the White House is very good. But you’re part of the vetting process, you know? I give out a name to the press and they vet for me. We save a lot of money that way.”

