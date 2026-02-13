Ex-Trump WH Lawyer Torpedoes Cabinet Members One By One on MS: ‘All of Those People Should be Impeached’

President Donald Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb ticked through key cabinet figures he said should be “impeached” and why in a scathing broadside that included his former boss.

Cobb, who served in Trump’s first administration but has since become an outspoken critic, appeared on MS NOW’s The Beat with Ari Melber to discuss the Justice Department’s indictment of journalist Don Lemon.

Melber framed the charges against Lemon as part of a wider Trump administration campaign “targeting critics.” Showing a chart on-screen, Melber asked Cobb “how many” cases would be necessary before Attorney General Pam Bondi’s pursuit of individuals like Lemon might “become a potentially impeachable offense.”

Cobb replied: “It should only be one. If there’s one fraudulent, unsupported indictment that’s brought for personal reasons, political reasons in which the facts are distorted and the law is abused, that alone should be impeachable.”

He continued: “The multitude of cases we’ve had now certainly provides a wealth of evidence that could be used to impeach Pam Bondi. I think, you know, it’s probably difficult to extend, you know, her performance and the illegal and unconstitutional, unethical way that she’s managed the Justice Department all the way to the president. But the president, you know, on impeachment alone, you know, that issue, there are so many things in the column that deserve impeachment, you know, taking a $500 million bribe from –”

The host interrupted, widening the lense to ask if the Democratic Party win the House in the midterm elections, whether others, like deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, might also be up for impeachment.

“I’m not so sure about Blanche, whether, you know, the confession that he extorted out of [Jeffrey Epstein associate] Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for favorable treatment, whether that rises to an impeachable offense, perhaps it does,” Cobb replied. “But certainly with regard to Bondi, obviously unfit for office based on her performance yesterday.”

Pausing, he added two more cabinet members to the list of those he deemed worthy of impeachment and noted why:

[Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, you know, who’s supervising the execution of American citizens and lying about them as being alleged terrorists. [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth and, you know, the multitude of classified violations that he has and and as well as the war crimes being committed and at his behest. All of those people should be impeached, for sure.

Cobb then rounded on Trump:

But I think with the president, you’ve got really extraordinary information out there, the $500 million bribe from the UAE in exchange for our AI chips, the $480 million plane from Qatar in exchange for an air force base and him parking his Venezuela oil revenue account in Qatar. You know, the facts here are just extraordinary and unprecedented. This is not a matter of degree. This is a ripple in the force and impeachment, however, is a weak tool in the hands of a Congress where you have people like Mike Johnson and and others, you know, willing to do whatever the president desires and certainly not willing to honor their oaths of office to work for the American people as opposed to Donald Trump.

Watch above via MS NOW.

