Attorney General Bill Barr offered a new pledge of accountability on Monday following Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

Barr, speaking at a police event in New Orleans, said that the sex trafficking case against the disgraced financier is “very important” to him and the Justice Department. As he lamented that Epstein’s victims won’t get their chance to face him in court, Barr stated that he was “appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

The attorney general went on to vow that justice will be served in the case.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said. “We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability, Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

Barr’s remarks came after the Justice Department released a statement from the attorney general over the weekend, saying Epstein’s suspicious death “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

