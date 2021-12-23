Bah Humbug: Fox & Friends Mock Biden Admin’s ‘Saving Christmas’ from Supply Chain Crisis

Since late summer, Fox & Friends spent countless programming hours dedicated to how the supply chain crisis would ruin Christmas. It turns out, however, that for a variety of reasons, supply chain issues largely due to the pandemic, will NOT keep presents from showing up under the tree. What is a right-of-center morning show to do?

The answer to that political media conundrum was answered Thursday morning when instead of focusing on the positive — that the supply chain won’t ruin Christmas — they instead focused on mocking senior members of the Biden administration for their temerity in sharing joy that Christmas will go forward with presents and gifts for all. Who is fighting the war on Christmas again?

At issue is a recent New York Times article with the encouraging headline “Why Christmas Gifts Are Arriving on Time This Year,” the dek of which read…”Fears that a disrupted supply chain could wreak havoc on the logistics industry over the holiday turned out to be wrong as many Americans ordered early and shopped in stores.”

The key paragraphs, written by Niraj Chokshi:

Global supply chain problems that have led to long delays in manufacturing and shipping could ripple outward, slowing package deliveries to millions of Americans in the weeks and days before Christmas, experts warned. The prospect even became a talking point in conservative attacks on President Biden’s policies. Despite early fears, however, holiday shoppers have received their gifts mostly on time. Many consumers helped themselves by shopping early and in person. Retailers ordered merchandise ahead of time and acted to head off other bottlenecks. And delivery companies planned well, hired enough people and built enough warehouses to avoid being crushed by a deluge of packages at the last minute, as the Postal Service was last year.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted a link to the article, adding “Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%.)

Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%) https://t.co/THrlScmXwf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 22, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain got into the action, sharing the same article and adding “Merry Christmas to all, and to this over-hyped narrative, a Good Night.”

Merry Christmas to all, and to this over-hyped narrative, a Good Night. https://t.co/bXnvrUFmea — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 22, 2021

Even President Biden got in the act, saying to from the White House Wednesday, a clip of which was aired on Fox & Friends “Much predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving. Gifts are being delivered. Shelves are not empty. I’m sure you can find some shelf because it’s empty because the particular sort of gifts are very popular. I don’t know.”

Following that clip and one from Psaki during Wednesday’s press conference, Carly Shimkus appeared to channel her High School popular table self, holding back a laugh and skeptically adding “yeah so they are saying they saved Christmas,” while Brian Kilmeade smirked from the back row of the eighth-grade classroom from where he was remotely hosting the who, perhaps.

Shimkus continued by noting how the NY Times article shared by Psaki and Klain didn’t mentioned the Biden administration at all.

“The funny part about that is if you read the article, it’s not about the Biden administration. The article talks about how the reason gifts are arriving on time for people is because people were forced to shop early,” she noted. “And FedEx and U.P.S. Went through all these measures to make sure that people have their Christmas celebration. So they are taking credit for something and linking to an article that doesn’t even mention the Biden administration at all.”

She’s wrong on that last point. As was excerpted above, the NY Times article in question includes this note about the now averted supply chain crisis: “The prospect even became a talking point in conservative attacks on President Biden’s policies.”

So it appears that it doesn’t even matter if the crisis was avoided, it is STILL a talking point in conservative attacks on Biden, regardless of Christmas being saved or not.

Come on people. Do better.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.