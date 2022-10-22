Bannon Lashes Out After Prison Sentence – Demands GOP Impeach Biden AG Garland, FBI Director Wray

In his first interview since receiving a four month sentence behind bars, Bannon insisted he doesn’t need the GOP’s support in his legal battle, but also demanded some very specific and drastic actions if the party picks up significant seats in the midterm elections.

Bannon joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday night after attending his sentencing hearing earlier in the day. Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Bannon was ultimately sentenced to four months and ordered to pay a $6500 fine. He will not have to serve his sentence until an appeal plays out.

Bannon called on Republicans to clean out the “rat’s nest at DOJ and clean out the rat’s nest at the FBI,” telling them to focus solely on winning midterm election races.

“To me, elected officials right now should just focus on winning – and winning with the biggest wave we can. I can do this myself with my lawyers. I don’t need Republicans having my back. What I want Republicans to do is in the new Congress focus on cleaning at the rat’s nest at DOJ and clean out the rat’s nest at the FBI,” he said.

Bannon has such faith in the GOP’s chances, the former Donald Trump advisor insisted the party has a “very good opportunity” to “shatter” the Democratic Party as a “national political institution.”

Bannon specifically called for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be impeached.

“We got to impeach Wray and we’ve got to impeach Merrick Garland after full investigations,” Bannon said, claiming Garland could be booted from office over the southern border crisis.

Bannon later claimed there is “no substitute for victory” in November as both major parties are dealing with an “unbridgeable gap.”

“You have the Republicans and the MAGA forces on one side, you have these radical Democrats and the other – this is not rule of law, it’s like a banana republic,” he said. “You can’t compromise on this. There’s no substitute for victory. We have to win massively on the 8th.”

