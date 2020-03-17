New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state’s coronavirus situation on Tuesday, opening up about the anger he incurred by ordering the closures of so many public spaces.

In his press conference, Cuomo spoke about how New York, New Jersey and Connecticut agreed to close bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and other types of crowded areas in order to reduce the possible spread of virus. The governor said his phone, “has been ringing off the hook” because of the anger from so many places being shut down, and he acknowledged the outrage by saying “if you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me.”

He continued:

“County executives did not do this. The village mayor did not do this. The city mayor did not make these decisions. I made these decisions. These were all state-ordered rules. It’s not your local elected official. I made them because I believe they are in the best interest of the state. I know they cause disruption. I know people are upset. I know businesses will be hurt by this. I don’t feel good about that. I feel very bad about that because I know we’re going to have to deal with that issue as soon as this immediate public health issue is over. But my judgment is do whatever is necessary to contain this virus, and then we will manage the consequences afterwards.”

Cuomo went on by defending his decision while repeating that “the buck stops on my desk…I assume full responsibility.”

Cuomo’s update came about two hours after President Donald Trump attacked him and other governors who criticized his pandemic response. Trump blasted Cuomo for wanting all states to be treated the same throughout the crisis, which is a continuation of how he attacked Cuomo yesterday by saying the governor has to “do more.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

