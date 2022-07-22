‘Beach Guy’ Bill O’Reilly Has a LOT to Say About ‘Shark Things’ and Also People Using His Ocean

Former Fox News anchor turned podcast host Bill O’Reilly went on a bizarre rant about the sea life off the shores of Long Island, NY.

During the Thursday edition of his podcast, O’Reilly couldn’t contain his feelings toward bull sharks near his home.

“I’m a big beach guy, something, you know, in my background, I was a lifeguard and a water safety instructor for the town of Babylon on Long Island, when I was a kid. I know my way around the ocean,” O’Reilly professed.

O’Reilly elaborated that not only is he an avid swimmer, he scuba dives and snorkels all the time, often sharing his escapades on his Instagram page for fans to see.

But recently, the host lamented, he’s been plagued by the thought of “shark things.”

“Whenever you have reports of sharks nipping people, you have Jaws flashbacks from that movie, Steven Spielberg movie, that’s indelible — horrifying movie. And that was a great white of course, and the great whites are not causing a problem on Long Island, now,” he clarified.

“It’s bull sharks, these annoying bull sharks that nip you,” O’Reilly warned. “I mean, they can hit an artery and, you know — you can’t discount the bull sharks.”

Despite his concern over the sea creatures he assured his audience that he’s a friend of the ocean. “I understand and respect the ocean. And I understand the psychological trauma that the movie Jaws induced on the country.”

He even gave time to instructing listeners on how best to defend themselves in a shark encounter. “If you’re wearing a black wetsuit, as I do that, they can’t tell whether you’re a seal or what, I mean, sharks — they have an acute sense of smell. They can smell blood in the water and they can hear, but there’s eyesight. They really don’t know.”

“If a shark ever comes at you and you have a — some kind of weapon, you hit the shark in the eye!” he advised.

But, if you find yourself in Long Island this summer, don’t assume O’Reilly will be your new beach buddy. He wrapped up his shark rant declaring staunchly, that he likes to have the ocean all to himself.

“I have to say selfishly, I don’t like a lot of people in the water with me. I like to swim and work out in the ocean with one person,” he added, “Now I got the beach all to myself, out here. Everybody’s afraid of the sharks.”

Listen above via Bill O’Reilly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com