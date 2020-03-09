During Bernie Sanders’ big Fox News town hall Monday night, anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum showed video of Hillary Clinton unloading on him in a newly-released documentary.

Clinton said of her former 2016 rival, “Bernie just drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years, years!… Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, He got nothing done, he was a career politician, he did not work till he was like 41, and then he got elected to something.”

The crowd loudly booed after the clip aired.

Sanders responded, “Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don’t want to relive 2016.”

He continued by pointing to polling showing him to be one of the most popular senators in the country.

