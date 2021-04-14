Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders commended President Joe Biden for his decision on Afghanistan and said his predecessor was “right in trying to end endless wars.”

Sanders has long called for removing troops from Afghanistan. Now President Biden has announced he will have a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. Biden’s deadline extends Trump’s deadline which originally called for a withdrawal by May 1, 2021.

Sanders appeared on Wolf Blitzer’s program to discuss Biden’s new plan. “I think the president is right, Wolf. I think 20 years of war, the longest war in the history of this country in Afghanistan is enough,” he continued, “Enough is enough.”

However, Sanders also gave a rare commendation of former President Donald Trump, saying, I am not a great fan of Donald Trump and his administration but he was right in trying to end endless wars.”

He also addressed critics of the plan like Mitch McConnell using this bipartisan approach saying, “I applaud what the president has done; and in truth, despite what Mitch MccCnnell was just saying, what President Biden is doing is picking up on the negotiated agreement that President Trump put together.”

He responded to criticisms of Biden’s decision by saying, “What we have got to do is do the best that we can in supporting the government, supporting the Afghan military, but we do not need to spend huge amounts of money doing that, we do not need to put American lives at stake.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

